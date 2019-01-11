Judge orders reinstatement of girls prep basketball player

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has temporarily reinstated the eligibility of suspended girls prep basketball player Maori Davenport.

Pike County Circuit Judge Sonny Reagan on Friday issued an order stopping the Alabama High School Athletic Association from disqualifying Davenport until the court rules on a complaint filed by the teen’s parents.

Davenport, a senior at Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama, and a Rutgers signee, was suspended for her final season by state high school officials after playing for USA Basketball last summer.

USA Basketball sent her an $857.20 check for “lost wages” after she played in a tournament in Mexico last summer. The money inadvertently violated AHSAA’s amateur rule.

Davenport’s family repaid the money, but the teen was told she could not play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.