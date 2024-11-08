Share
News
President Joe Biden, left, talks with the U.S. Border Patrol and local officials, as he looks over the southern border in Brownsville, Texas, on Feb. 29.
President Joe Biden, left, talks with the U.S. Border Patrol and local officials, as he looks over the southern border in Brownsville, Texas, on Feb. 29. (Evan Vucci - File / AP)

Judge Strikes Down Biden Admin Scheme to Grant Citizenship to Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Immigrants

 By The Associated Press  November 8, 2024 at 1:19am
Share

A federal judge on Thursday struck down a Biden administration policy that aimed to create a path to citizenship for some undocumented immigrants who are married to U.S. citizens.

The program allowed undocumented spouses and stepchildren of U.S. citizens to apply for a green card without first having to leave the country.

The temporary relief from deportation applied to some 500,000 immigrants estimated to benefit from the program before Texas-based U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker put it on hold in August, days after applicants filed their paperwork.

Barker ruled Thursday that the Biden administration had overstepped its authority by implementing the program and had stretched the legal interpretation of relevant immigration law “past its breaking point.”

The short-lived Biden administration initiative, known as “Keeping Families Together,” would have been unlikely to remain in place after Donald Trump took office in January.

Trump’s election victory this week sets the stage for a swift crackdown on undocumented individuals.

During his first term, Trump appointed Barker as a judge in Tyler, Texas, which lies in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Barker had placed the immigration initiative on hold after Texas and 15 other states, led by their Republican attorneys general, filed a legal challenge accusing the executive branch of bypassing Congress to help immigrant families for “blatant political purposes.”

Republicans argued the initiative created costs for their states and could draw more migrants to the U.S.

The policy would have applied to people who have been living continuously in the U.S. for at least 10 years, do not pose a security threat and have utilized the existing legal authority known as “parole in place” that offers deportation protections.

Those married to a citizen by June 17, the day before the program was announced, could pay a $580 application fee and fill out a lengthy application explaining why they deserve humanitarian parole. If approved, applicants would have three years to seek permanent residency and obtain work authorization.

It was not immediately clear Thursday whether anyone had received approval under the program, which only accepted applications for about a week before the judge placed it on hold.

Noncitizen spouses are already eligible for legal status but often have to apply from their home countries.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Actor Behind Chilling 'Candyman' Villain, Dozens of Other Roles Dead at 69
Republican Elected to Oversee Elections in Fourth-Largest US County
North Korea Launching Successful Disruptions of GPS Systems, South Says Flights and Vessels Affected
Judge Strikes Down Biden Admin Scheme to Grant Citizenship to Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Immigrants
Violent 'Jew Hunt' Breaks Out in Anne Frank's Hometown: 'So Shocking and So Despicable'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation