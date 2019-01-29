Judge turns down bid to halt Sept 11 hearing at Guantanamo

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GUANTANAMO BAY NAVAL BASE, Cuba (AP) — A military judge has turned down a bid to halt a pretrial hearing in the Sept. 11 terrorism case at the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Marine Col. Keith Parrella ruled the weeklong hearing should continue despite objections raised by defense lawyers about the questioning by the FBI of a paralegal who previously worked for one of the defense teams.

Authorities have not revealed why the paralegal was questioned in Texas last month. Defense lawyers feared it may have violated attorney-client confidentiality in the Sept. 11 case. Parrella said Monday that no defense team members are under investigation.

Five Guantanamo prisoners were charged in May 2012 before a military commission with planning and aiding the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. No trial date has been set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.