Share
News

Kamala Harris Accepts VP Debate Invite Without Even Knowing Who She'll Face

 By The Associated Press  May 16, 2024 at 7:42am
Share

Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted an invitation from CBS News to debate former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick this summer, the Biden campaign said Thursday.

Trump is expected to announce a running mate shortly before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee on July 15. Harris’ team told the network she would debate in-studio on Tuesday, July 23, or Tuesday, August 13, and encouraged the Trump campaign to agree to one of the dates for his eventual vice presidential pick.

The Trump campaign didn’t immediately comment.

Trending:
Joe Biden Reportedly Terrified of What's to Come in Hunter's Trial, Causing Staffers to Worry About Psychological Damage

The announcement comes after President Joe Biden and Trump agreed to two debates this summer to be hosted by CNN on June 27 and ABC on Sept. 10.

The debates are not expected to take place before live audiences — a key demand of the Biden campaign that contributed to its decision to ditch the debates organized by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which had organized every presidential and vice presidential general election debate since 1988.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Daughter of American Who Vanished in 2017 Reveals Devastating Update US Intel Gave Her
Sixth Death Reported in Armed Clashes as France Battles to Secure Pacific Territory
Deaths of Four Young Females Linked to Deceased American Fugitive
A Former Leader at AI Giant Warns Safety Has Taken a 'Backseat'
US Man Pleads Guilty to Setting House Fire Over Stolen iPhone, Killing Five Members of a Family
See more...

Conversation