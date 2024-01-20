Share
News

Police Investigating Dead Body Find Stunning Data in Its Pacemaker - Two Suspects Now Face Serious Charges

 By The Associated Press  January 20, 2024 at 12:45pm
Share

A Kansas couple has been charged with fraudulently collecting more than $215,000 in retirement benefits on behalf of a dead relative while they concealed his body inside their home for six years.

Authorities say Mike Carroll’s pacemaker showed that he died in 2016 at age 81, but Overland Park police didn’t discover his body until 2022 after his son-in-law, Kirk Ritter, called police to report his death in the Kansas City suburb.

Prosecutors say Lynn Ritter and Kirk Ritter, both 61, continued depositing and spending from Carroll’s bank account even while his body became “mummified” on a bed in the home he owned. Lynn Ritter is Carroll’s daughter.

Family members told the Kansas City Star that the Ritters would repeatedly give them excuses about why Carroll could never take a phone call or visit, while leading them to believe that Carroll was still alive.

The couple is due to appear in federal court to face several charges on Feb. 2.

Trending:
Watch: 'Roots' Star LeVar Burton Stunned to Learn He Is Descended from a Confederate Soldier

They didn’t respond to phone and email messages from the newspaper, and court documents do not list a defense attorney representing them.

Prosecutors said the pension and Social Security payments Carroll received over the six years after his death totaled $216,067.

But bank records from that time showed checks being written from his bank account and cashed by Lynn and Kirk Ritter.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'Stray' Cat Found Dead After Being Thrown Off Train, Now People Want Conductor's Job After Learning the Feline Was a Pet
Southern City Under Water Boil Notice as Arctic Weather Wreaks Havoc
Former Mobster Admits to Stealing Judy Garland's Ruby Slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz'
Deadly Weather Descending on America Again - Dozens of Lives Already Lost
Police Investigating Dead Body Find Stunning Data in Its Pacemaker - Two Suspects Now Face Serious Charges
See more...

Conversation