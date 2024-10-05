Hollywood star Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debut on Saturday in an event in which “The Matrix” star spun out at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Reeves spun into the grass without a collision on the exit of Turn 9 a little more than halfway through the 45-minute race.

He re-entered and continued driving, signaling he was uninjured.

Reeves, who qualified 31st out of the 35 cars, ran as high as 21st and successfully avoided a first lap crash in Turn 14. Reeves finished 25th.

Reeves, who is 60 years old, is competing at Indianapolis in Toyota GR Cup, a Toyota spec-racing series and a support series for this weekend’s Indy 8 Hour sports car event.

He has a second race Sunday.

Reeves is driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car, which is promoting his graphic novel “The Book of Elsewhere.” He is teammates with Cody Jones from “Dude Perfect.”

Reeves has previous racing experience as a former participant in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the celebrity race. Reeves won the event in 2009.

He is scheduled to attend a 30th anniversary screening of “Speed” on Tuesday in Los Angeles alongside his co-star Sandra Bullock.

