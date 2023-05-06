Share
News
Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Jeff Roberson - File / AP Photo)

Saturday Morning Shock: Hours Before Kentucky Derby and Following Five Thoroughbred Deaths, Another Horse Will Not Be Racing

 By The Associated Press  May 6, 2023 at 7:35am
Share

The cast of characters for the 149th Kentucky Derby was rewritten again hours before the race Saturday when early favorite Forte was scratched.

It was the fifth scratch from the Derby in the days leading up to the $3 million race for 3-year-olds.

Five horses have died at Churchill Downs in recent days.

Forte had been the early 3-1 favorite; his absence reduces the field to 18 horses for the 1 1/4-mile race.

Mike Repole, co-owner of Forte, said veterinarians from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission had concerns about a bruised right front foot.

Trending:
Soros Group Preparing to Swoop in and Buy Major Media Company Out of Bankruptcy: Report

Forte stumbled during a workout on Thursday, although trainer Todd Pletcher had downplayed it.

He still has two horses in the race: Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.

A crowd of about 150,000 is expected to jam Churchill Downs to wager and watch the Derby.

Post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT.

Is there something larger at play behind the incidents around the Kentucky Derby?

The horse deaths included Derby contender Wild On Ice.

Two of the horses were trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. He was indefinitely suspended by the track, although investigators have yet to determine a cause for the deaths of his horses.

Four horses were scratched — Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner — in recent days. Practical Move and Skinner had fevers, while Continuar wasn’t in peak condition, according to his Japanese trainer.

Lord Miles was Joseph’s Derby horse.

Forte was last year’s 2-year-old champion and has a five-race winning streak.

Related:
US-Made Patriot System Activated in Europe - Hostile Hypersonic Missile Downed

New antidoping and medication rules to be enforced by the sport’s new central governing body won’t take effect until May 22, after the Derby and the Preakness.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Saturday Morning Shock: Hours Before Kentucky Derby and Following Five Thoroughbred Deaths, Another Horse Will Not Be Racing
US-Made Patriot System Activated in Europe - Hostile Hypersonic Missile Downed
Census Question Asked Since the 1980s May Soon Be Removed
Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' Officially Ending, Sequel to Follow as Big-Name Replacement Rumors Swirl
Tax Service Ordered to Pay out Huge Settlement, Millions of Americans Eligible to Collect
See more...

Conversation