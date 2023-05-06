Share
Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Saturday Morning Shock: Hours Before Kentucky Derby and Following Five Thoroughbred Deaths, Another Horse Will Not Be Racing

 By The Associated Press  May 6, 2023 at 7:35am
The cast of characters for the 149th Kentucky Derby was rewritten again hours before the race Saturday when early favorite Forte was scratched.

It was the fifth scratch from the Derby in the days leading up to the $3 million race for 3-year-olds.

Five horses have died at Churchill Downs in recent days.

Forte had been the early 3-1 favorite; his absence reduces the field to 18 horses for the 1 1/4-mile race.

Mike Repole, co-owner of Forte, said veterinarians from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission had concerns about a bruised right front foot.

Forte stumbled during a workout on Thursday, although trainer Todd Pletcher had downplayed it.

He still has two horses in the race: Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.

A crowd of about 150,000 is expected to jam Churchill Downs to wager and watch the Derby.

Post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT.

Is there something larger at play behind the incidents around the Kentucky Derby?

The horse deaths included Derby contender Wild On Ice.

Two of the horses were trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. He was indefinitely suspended by the track, although investigators have yet to determine a cause for the deaths of his horses.

Four horses were scratched — Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner — in recent days. Practical Move and Skinner had fevers, while Continuar wasn’t in peak condition, according to his Japanese trainer.

Lord Miles was Joseph’s Derby horse.

Forte was last year’s 2-year-old champion and has a five-race winning streak.

New antidoping and medication rules to be enforced by the sport’s new central governing body won’t take effect until May 22, after the Derby and the Preakness.

