Share
News
Canadian Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich, pictured with a child identified as her daughter, was denied bail by a judge who feared she would re-offend.
Canadian Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich, pictured with a child identified as her daughter, was denied bail by a judge who feared she would re-offend. (@BYLuvJedi / Twitter screen shot)

Organizer of Canadian Freedom Convoy Denied Bail as Lawmakers Extend Emergency Powers

 By The Associated Press  February 22, 2022 at 8:30am
Share

A judge has denied bail to one of the leading organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois said Tuesday she believed there was a substantial likelihood Tamara Lich would re-offend if released.

Lich has been a key organizer of the protest that paralyzed the streets around Ottawa’s Parliament Hill for more than three weeks. The trucker protest also grew until it closed a handful of Canada-U.S. border posts. They have since ended.

Lich was arrested Thursday and charged with counselling to commit mischief and promised during a bail hearing on Saturday to give up her advocacy of the protest and return to Alberta.

Ottawa protesters who vowed never to give up are largely gone, chased away by police in riot gear in what was the biggest police operation in the nation’s history.

Trending:
Small Town in State of Shock After Woman Is Arrested on 18 Heinous Charges

The self-styled Freedom Convoy shook Canada’s reputation for civility, inspired convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands and interrupted trade, causing economic damage on both sides of the border. Hundreds of trucks eventually occupied the streets around Parliament, a display that was part protest and part carnival.

For almost a week the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing, the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, was blocked. The crossing sees more than 25 percent of the trade between the two countries.

Trudeau said people in Ottawa were harassed for weeks and said billions of dollars in trade were stalled by the border blockades, putting people’s jobs at risk.

Lich previously belonged to the far-right Maverick Party, which calls for western Canada to become independent.

A separate bail hearing was scheduled Tuesday for fellow protest organizer Pat King.

King was arrested on Friday and faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offense of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

Lich’s bail decision came the day after Canadian lawmakers voted to support the government’s use of measures under the Emergencies Act.

Ottawa police have made 196 arrests, with 110 facing a variety of charges. Police also said 115 vehicles connected to the protest have been towed.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Biden Admin Proposes New Names for Hundreds of Locations with 'Derogatory' Names
Organizer of Canadian Freedom Convoy Denied Bail as Lawmakers Extend Emergency Powers
Megan Rapinoe Celebrates as US Women's Team Receives $24 Million in 'Equal Pay' Settlement
Trump's New Social Media App Scores Major Win on Launch Day
Heated College Basketball Game Ends with Michigan Coach Throwing a Punch, Then Blaming Others
See more...

Conversation