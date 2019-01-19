Labour Party seeks ‘frank debate’ on UK’s Brexit plan

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Labour Party is calling for an “open and frank debate” on the government’s stalled Brexit plan but still won’t meet with Prime Minister Theresa May.

The main opposition party’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer plans to use a speech Saturday to say it is now up to Parliament to take the tough decisions needed to break the impasse.

May’s withdrawal plan from the European Union was soundly rejected in Parliament this week, leading to crisis talks before her return to Parliament Monday with amended plans.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn refuses to take part in the talks until May removes the possibility of a “no-deal” departure from the table.

He said in a Friday night letter to May that the talks are just a delaying tactic.

