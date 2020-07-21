SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Las Vegas Police Arrest Man for Disturbing 'Thrill Killing' of Sleeping Homeless Person

This Clark County Detention Center booking photo shows Noah Green, 21, of Las Vegas, following his arrest on July 17, 2020, on murder, attempted murder and other charges. Las Vegas police say Green is suspected of what a homicide lieutenant called the "thrill killing" of a sleeping homeless man and the unprovoked shooting of a man walking his dog in a Las Vegas park, both recorded on Green's cellphone.Clark County Detention Center via APThis Clark County Detention Center booking photo shows Noah Green, 21, of Las Vegas, following his arrest on July 17, 2020, on murder, attempted murder and other charges. Las Vegas police say Green is suspected of what a homicide lieutenant called the "thrill killing" of a sleeping homeless man and the unprovoked shooting of a man walking his dog in a Las Vegas park, both recorded on Green's cellphone. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published July 21, 2020 at 12:21pm
P Share Print

Police in Las Vegas arrested a man who recorded cellphone video of himself in what a homicide lieutenant called the “thrill killing” of a sleeping homeless man and the unprovoked shooting of a man walking his dog in a park.

Noah Green, 21, of Las Vegas was being held at the Clark County jail pending a court appearance on Wednesday following his arrest late Friday not far from his apartment several blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip, records showed.

Police Lt. Ray Spencer credited detectives going door-to-door with identifying Green as the suspect in the July 13 shooting death of Brent Michael Lloyd, 48, and the July 15 wounding of another man who was shot in the chest not far away. The wounded man’s name was not made public.

“It appears that it is a thrill killing,” Spencer said of Lloyd’s death.

The police official told reporters on Monday that Green did not interact with either victim, and Green’s cellphone recordings gave him the ability to view the shootings again and again.

TRENDING: Maxine Waters Jumps Out of Car To Harass LA Deputies Detaining Man

“This is a homeless person who was sleeping,” Spencer said, “… and the unprovoked shooting of the man walking his dog. The videos are absolutely disturbing.”

Officers found a 9mm handgun in a paper bag in Green’s pocket following a brief foot chase and his arrest, Spencer said, and were examining other cellphones and recording devices discovered in Green’s apartment to see if they showed other crimes.

Green was being held on murder, attempted murder, concealed weapon and jaywalking charges, court and jail records showed.

A local judge is expected to receive a criminal complaint on Wednesday and appoint an attorney at that time to represent Green.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







5 Aid Workers Slain as Islamic State Terrorizes Nigeria
Michael Cohen Released from Prison After Gov't 'Retaliation' Against Planned Book
'Malicious Slander': China Responds to Closing of US Consulate, Alleged Espionage Hotspot
Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar Facing Serious Threats to Their Congressional Seats
House Dems Respond to Roger Stone Clemency with Ill-Fated Measures
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×