Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Last-Gasp Election Challenge Fails on Eve of Electoral College Certification

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for the Republican candidates for US Senate at Dalton Regional Airport on Jan. 4, 2021, in Dalton, Georgia.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for the Republican candidates for US Senate at Dalton Regional Airport on Jan. 4, 2021, in Dalton, Georgia. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 5, 2021 at 12:01pm
P Share Print

A federal judge rejected President Donald Trump’s latest bid to overturn the election results in Georgia during a hearing on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen ruled from the bench to deny a motion seeking to de-certify Georgia’s election.

An email seeking comment was sent to Trump’s attorney after the hearing.

The ruling in a last-ditch lawsuit filed by Trump last week is the latest in a string of legal defeats the president has suffered in his attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

It comes a day before Congress meets to count the Electoral College votes.

TRENDING: Will Don Lemon Be Canceled for What Was Just Spotted Behind Him During CNN Segment?

The lawsuit repeats allegations of voter fraud that have been rejected by courts across the country.

Lawyers representing Georgia blasted the case, saying in court documents that “a barrage of allegations and suits does not undermine the facts and should not undermine our democracy.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Media Outlets Call Huge Georgia Senate Race for Democrat Raphael Warnock
District Attorney: No Charges Against Police Officer in Jacob Blake Case
Last-Gasp Election Challenge Fails on Eve of Electoral College Certification
Kyle Rittenhouse Pleads Not Guilty as Kenosha Braces for Another Round of Rioting
Iranian Troops Storm South Korean Ship Amid Mounting Tensions with West
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×