A federal judge rejected President Donald Trump’s latest bid to overturn the election results in Georgia during a hearing on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen ruled from the bench to deny a motion seeking to de-certify Georgia’s election.

An email seeking comment was sent to Trump’s attorney after the hearing.

The ruling in a last-ditch lawsuit filed by Trump last week is the latest in a string of legal defeats the president has suffered in his attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

It comes a day before Congress meets to count the Electoral College votes.

The lawsuit repeats allegations of voter fraud that have been rejected by courts across the country.

Lawyers representing Georgia blasted the case, saying in court documents that “a barrage of allegations and suits does not undermine the facts and should not undermine our democracy.”

