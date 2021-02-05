Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Last Open House Race Ends After Months of Wrangling with One More Seat Flipped Red

Claudia Tenney speaks during a news conference at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York, on June 10, 2015.Mike Groll / APClaudia Tenney speaks during a news conference at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York, on June 10, 2015. (Mike Groll / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published February 5, 2021 at 3:55pm
Mewe Share P Share

A New York judge ruled Friday that Republican Claudia Tenney defeated U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi by 109 votes in the nation’s last undecided congressional race.

The ruling by Judge Scott DelConte clears the way for Tenney to be sworn in as the representative for central New York’s 22nd Congressional District.

She previously was the district’s representative for one term, until she was defeated by Brindisi, a Democrat, in 2018.

DelConte’s ruling came after he spent three months reviewing ballot challenges and sorting through a myriad of problems with vote tabulation. He rejected an argument by Brindisi’s lawyers that certification of the election results should be delayed until an appeals court had a chance to review the case.

DelConte’s order directed New York to certify results immediately.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Announces It Will Soon Consider Major Election Lawsuits

The judge said even if the results end up changing after any litigation, New York could simply amend its certification. He issued his ruling hours after a last public hearing, in which he told Brindisi’s lawyers that he was disinclined to delay the results any further.

“I’ve been asked to stop this election … and that’s a very very high burden,” he said.

Tenney has maintained a small lead as months of litigation revealed problems with ballots that either weren’t counted properly or were improperly rejected.

“I’m honored to have won this race,” Tenney said.

“It was a hard-fought campaign and I thank Anthony Brindisi for his service. Now that every legal vote has been counted, it’s time for the results to be certified. The voters need a voice in Congress, and I look forward to getting to work on behalf of New York’s 22nd Congressional District.”

Tallies have shifted as county election officials counted a flood of absentee ballots and courts weighed in on which challenged ballots could be counted.

Brindisi had argued that once the election gets certified and Tenney is sworn in, only Congress has the power to remove her, not the courts.

The judge said Friday the U.S. House can unseat a member who is “not truly the lawful winner of an election.”

“Indeed, the House now has, as it had since the start of this proceeding, the sole authority to seat or refuse to seat Tenney or Brindisi, or to seat one of them conditionally during the course of this litigation, including any appeals,” he wrote.

RELATED: Republican Voter Rolls Thin Out Nationwide as Party Navigates Internal Struggle

DelConte said only the U.S. House can order a new election or recount at this point.

Democrats control the U.S. House with 221 seats, while Republicans have 211 seats.

The 22nd Congressional District is one of three vacant seats — the other two are the result of a death and a January resignation.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Last Open House Race Ends After Months of Wrangling with One More Seat Flipped Red
Celebrated 'Sound of Music' Star Christopher Plummer Dies
State Lawmakers Vote to Abolish Death Penalty Following Heated Debate
State Police Officer Fatally Shot by Violent Drug Dealer During Highway Traffic Stop
Senate Dems Pave the Way for Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID Package with Zero GOP Support
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×