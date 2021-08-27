Path 27
Rylee McCollum celebrates Christmas in Jackson, Wyoming, in December 2019.
Rylee McCollum celebrates Christmas in Jackson, Wyoming, in December 2019. (Regi Stone / AP)

The Latest: Dad-to-Be Among Victims of Biden's Worst Decision in Nearly 50 Years of Politics

 By The Associated Press  August 27, 2021 at 1:32pm
A young husband with a child on the way who wanted to teach history someday, a man who always wanted to serve in the military and another who planned to become a sheriff’s deputy after his deployment were among the 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 100 Afghans.

Eleven Marines, one sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

It was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

The White House said President Joe Biden will look for opportunities to honor the service members who lost their lives. The victims include troops from California, Texas, Missouri and Wyoming.

Rylee McCollum, a Marine from Wyoming whose wife is expecting a baby in three weeks, was among those killed, his sister, Cheyenne McCollum, told The Associated Press.

“He was a Marine before he knew he was allowed to be a Marine,” Cheyenne McCollum said Friday.

“He’d carry around his toy rifle and wear his sister’s pink princess snow boots and he’d either be hunting or he was a Marine. Sometimes it would be with nothing on underneath, just a T-shirt.”

“Anybody who met him just loved him,” she added. “He was so excited to be a dad, and he was going to be a great dad.”

She said her brother wanted to be a history teacher and a wrestling coach once he completed his service.

“We want to make sure that people know that these are the kids that are sacrificing themselves, and he’s got a family who loves him and a wife who loves him and a baby that he’ll never get to meet,” she said.

Another sister, Roice McColllum, told the Casper Star Tribune that her brother was on his first deployment when the evacuation in Afghanistan began.

Regi Stone, the father of one of Rylee McCollum’s friends, described McCollum as “a good kid,” who was resilient, smart and courageous.

LCpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, was one of the other Marines who died in the attack. His father, Mark Schmitz, told KMOX that the Marines came to his home in Wentzville, Missouri, at 2:40 a.m. Friday to give him the dreaded news.

Schmitz said his son, who grew up in the St. Louis area, was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts.

“This was something he always wanted to do, and I never seen a young man train as hard as he did to be the best soldier he could be,” Schmitz said of his son.

“His life meant so much more. I’m so incredibly devastated that I won’t be able to see the man that he was very quickly growing into becoming.”

Herman Lopez, a 22-year-old whose parents work at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in Southern California, was also among the Marines killed, the sheriff’s department confirmed Friday.

Bianco said Lopez planned to become a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy after his deployment.

The Southern California city of Norco confirmed U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Kareem Mae’Lee Grant Nikoui was another victim.

The city said Friday in a post on social media that Nikoui is survived by his parents and siblings, and his name will be enshrined on a memorial wall in the city.

Norco Mayor Kevin Bash said he learned of the death on Friday morning from a family member.

“He was a good kid, very quiet, ” said Bash, adding that “his goal in life was to be in the service.”

The Norco High School Air Force JROTC posted on Facebook that Nikoui was “one of our best Air Force JROTC cadets” and that “Kareem was set on being a Marine & always wanted to serve his country.”

LCpl. David Lee Espinoza, a 20-year-old Marine from Laredo, Texas, was also killed, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar said Friday.

The congressman’s press secretary, Dana Youngentob, said Pentagon representatives visited Cuellar’s Washington office to inform him of Espinoza’s death. Cuellar’s office also received an official death notice from the Pentagon.

In a statement, Cuellar said Espinoza “embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor. When he joined the military after high school, he did so with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service.”

Cuellar concluded, “The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at her Friday briefing that Biden would look for “any opportunity” to honor those who died in service to their country.

She did not rule out a possible visit by Biden to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the remains of service members killed in action are returned.

Psaki said Biden would not reach out to any of the families until the Pentagon finishes notifying next of kin. She said it then is up to the families to decide whether they want to take the president’s call.

“It’s important to note that this may be the worst day of their lives,” she said.

Conversation