SECTIONS
Crime US News WJ Wire
Print

Another El Paso Victim Dies, Raising Death Toll to 21

A restaurant employee looks at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.John Locher / AP PhotoA restaurant employee looks at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (John Locher / AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published August 5, 2019 at 8:51am
Print

Morning updates on this weekend’s mass shooting in El Paso, Texas (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Authorities say another person has died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, raising the death toll in that attack to 21.

El Paso police tweeted that the latest victim died early Monday morning at a hospital. No other details were immediately provided.

TRENDING: Carjacker Picks Car with Kids Inside, Beaten to Death When Parents Catch up: Police

More than two dozen people were wounded in the attack.

The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the El Paso mass shooting and another in Dayton, Ohio, hours later in his first public remarks since the attacks.

1:15 a.m.

Federal and state authorities continue to investigate the mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart that left 20 people dead and more than two dozen others injured.

Police said Sunday that all bodies have been removed from the store and its parking lot, and that the attack did not spread to other nearby shopping areas. Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says most of the victims were inside the store.

Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius of Allen, Texas, has been booked on capital murder charges and jailed without bond.

KDFW-TV reports his grandparents issued a statement Sunday saying they were “devastated” by the rampage.

RELATED: Prosecutor: Killings of Women Were Clearly Work of Same Man

Allen is more than 600 miles (965 kilometers) from where Saturday’s rampage occurred.

The FBI says the suspect didn’t have any contacts in El Paso.

Detectives are also trying to determine with a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly before Saturday’s shooting was written by Crusius.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







ACLU Sues Over Trump’s Fast-Tracked Deportations Policy
Federal Charges Ramp Up Pressure on R. Kelly To Make Plea Deal
FDA says Novartis withheld data problem before drug approval
Prosecutor: Killings of Women Were Clearly Work of Same Man
Plan To Boost ‘Red Flag’ Gun Laws Gains Momentum in Congress
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×