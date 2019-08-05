Another El Paso Victim Dies, Raising Death Toll to 21

Morning updates on this weekend’s mass shooting in El Paso, Texas (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Authorities say another person has died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, raising the death toll in that attack to 21.

El Paso police tweeted that the latest victim died early Monday morning at a hospital. No other details were immediately provided.

Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one. Victim passed early this morning at the hospital. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 5, 2019

More than two dozen people were wounded in the attack.

The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the El Paso mass shooting and another in Dayton, Ohio, hours later in his first public remarks since the attacks.

1:15 a.m.

Federal and state authorities continue to investigate the mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart that left 20 people dead and more than two dozen others injured.

Police said Sunday that all bodies have been removed from the store and its parking lot, and that the attack did not spread to other nearby shopping areas. Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says most of the victims were inside the store.

Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius of Allen, Texas, has been booked on capital murder charges and jailed without bond.

KDFW-TV reports his grandparents issued a statement Sunday saying they were “devastated” by the rampage.

Allen is more than 600 miles (965 kilometers) from where Saturday’s rampage occurred.

The FBI says the suspect didn’t have any contacts in El Paso.

Detectives are also trying to determine with a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly before Saturday’s shooting was written by Crusius.

