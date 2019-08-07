SECTIONS
House Panel Files Suit To Force McGahn Testimony

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, left, speaks with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, right, during a press conference to discuss the American Dream and Promise Act at the Tenement Museum, March 20, 2019 in New York City.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesDemocratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, left, speaks with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, right, during a press conference to discuss the American Dream and Promise Act at the Tenement Museum, March 20, 2019 in New York City. (Drew Angerer / Getty Image)

By AP Reports
Published August 7, 2019 at 1:30pm
Afternoon updates on the House Judiciary Committee’s lawsuit to force former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

The House Judiciary Committee is taking another step toward possible impeachment proceedings, filing a lawsuit in federal court aimed at forcing former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify.

The complaint filed Wednesday seeks to force McGahn to comply with a subpoena and also challenge Trump administration assertions that former White House employees have “absolute immunity” from cooperating with Congress.

The lawsuit says the committee reached a deal with the White House to review documents from McGahn, but it is still seeking his testimony in person.

The legal action comes at a time when more than half of House Democrats have said they support beginning an impeachment inquiry.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has so far resisted that step, saying she wants to wait to see what happens in court.

Do you think McGahn should agree to testify before the House Judiciary Committee?

3:25 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House Judiciary Committee will file a complaint in federal court Wednesday aimed at forcing former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify about his interactions with President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit will be a step toward possible impeachment proceedings.

McGahn was a star witness in special counsel Robert Mueller‘s report and has refused to release documents or testify before the House panel.

The White House argues that former employees like McGahn have “absolute immunity” from appearing.

Democrats reject that argument and want the courts to enforce the subpoenas they’ve issued to McGahn and other witnesses.

The legal action comes as more than half of House Democrats say they support launching an impeachment inquiry against the president.

“No one is above the law,” Pelosi said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
