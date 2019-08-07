House Panel Files Suit To Force McGahn Testimony

Afternoon updates on the House Judiciary Committee’s lawsuit to force former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

The House Judiciary Committee is taking another step toward possible impeachment proceedings, filing a lawsuit in federal court aimed at forcing former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify.

The complaint filed Wednesday seeks to force McGahn to comply with a subpoena and also challenge Trump administration assertions that former White House employees have “absolute immunity” from cooperating with Congress.

The lawsuit says the committee reached a deal with the White House to review documents from McGahn, but it is still seeking his testimony in person.

The legal action comes at a time when more than half of House Democrats have said they support beginning an impeachment inquiry.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has so far resisted that step, saying she wants to wait to see what happens in court.

3:25 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House Judiciary Committee will file a complaint in federal court Wednesday aimed at forcing former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify about his interactions with President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit will be a step toward possible impeachment proceedings.

McGahn was a star witness in special counsel Robert Mueller‘s report and has refused to release documents or testify before the House panel.

The White House argues that former employees like McGahn have “absolute immunity” from appearing.

Democrats reject that argument and want the courts to enforce the subpoenas they’ve issued to McGahn and other witnesses.

The legal action comes as more than half of House Democrats say they support launching an impeachment inquiry against the president.

“No one is above the law,” Pelosi said.

