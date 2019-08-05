SECTIONS
Military WJ Wire World News
Print

Russia Says Attack on Its Syria Base Injures 4

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party members, in Ankara.AP, Pool / Presidential Press ServiceTurkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party members, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP, Pool / Presidential Press Service)

By AP Reports
Published August 5, 2019 at 8:36am
Print

Today’s most recent developments in northern Syria (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Russia’s military says militants fired three unguided rockets at its air base in Syria, injuring four civilians but causing no damage to the facility.

The Russian defense ministry said Monday that the rockets hit a village near the Hmeimeem air base in Latakia province on Syria’s Mediterranean coast.

The attack comes as the Syrian army says it will resume its offensive on the northwestern Idlib province, the last opposition-held stronghold, accusing insurgents of violating a recent truce.

TRENDING: ‘Kill Them All, Slit Their Throats’: ISIS Warns of Terror Attacks in San Francisco, New York, London

The cease fire, which went into effect Aug. 1, marked a brief pause in the stalled three-month offensive against al-Qaida-linked militants and other jihadi groups that dominate Idlib and surrounding areas.

4:45 p.m.

The Syrian army says it will resume its offensive on the rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, accusing insurgents of violating a recent truce.

In a statement carried by state media Monday, the army said militants in the country’s last major rebel stronghold had continued to break the cease fire, which went into effect late Aug. 1.

State media and opposition activists have reported repeated violations of the truce by both sides since then.

The cease fire marked a brief pause in the stalled government offensive against al-Qaida-linked militants and other jihadi groups, which dominate Idlib and surrounding areas.

The assault on the enclave began April 30, displacing more than 400,000 people and killing hundreds. Around 3 million people are living inside the rebel-held area.

1:30 p.m.

Turkish and American military officials have met for negotiations about establishing a safe zone in northeastern Syria to address Ankara’s concerns about U.S-allied Syrian Kurdish forces in that region.

RELATED: Breaking Report: Osama bin Laden’s Son and Heir Is Dead

The Turkish defense ministry tweeted on Monday that the meetings were taking place in Ankara.

Turkey wants to control — in coordination with the U.S. — a 19-25 mile-deep zone within Syria, east of the Euphrates River, and wants no Syrian Kurdish forces there. Turkey sees the Syrian Kurdish fighters as terrorists aligned with a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey.

American troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, along with the Kurdish forces, and have fought the Islamic State group together.

Turkish-U.S. negotiations on the safe zone have stalled and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday renewed threats for a new military operation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Russia Says Attack on Its Syria Base Injures 4
President Trump Calls 2 Mass Shootings ‘Evil Attacks’
Original ‘Nancy Drew’ Passes Torch to TV’s Newest Version
Verlander Fans 10, Pitching-Rich Astros Beat Mariners 3-1
JT Poston Claims 1st PGA Tour Victory at Wyndham Championship
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×