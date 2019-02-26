SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Latvia loses case to suspend indicted ECB official

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 4:29am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 4:31am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — The European Union’s top court has annulled Latvia’s decision to suspend its chief central banker while he is investigated for alleged bribery.

The EU Court of Justice said Tuesday that Ilmars Rimsevics, the governor of the Bank of Latvia and a member of the European Central Bank’s governing council, cannot be kept from performing his duties.

Latvian authorities had blocked him while they investigated him on charges of taking bribes in a case that has shaken the Baltic country. Rimsevics has denied wrongdoing.

The court sided with Rimsevics and the ECB, which had argued that central bankers should only be suspended when convicted of a crime. It said Latvia did not present enough evidence.

The court’s ruling is not about whether Rimsevics is guilty, but whether his suspension is lawful.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Latvia loses case to suspend indicted ECB official
AP names Jack Auresto deputy Washington bureau chief, video
Frederick Douglass biography among Lukas prize nominees
Vatican says Cardinal Pell has ‘right to defend himself’ until last level of justice in Australia but news is ‘painful’
Bad timing: Women’s WCup downhill result amended 3 days on
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×