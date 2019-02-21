SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Lawyer: Ex-FBI official McCabe still facing investigation

FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, then-FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 9:31am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An attorney for Andrew McCabe says an investigation into whether the former FBI deputy director made false statements remains open.

Michael Bromwich says McCabe’s legal team has been in touch with federal prosecutors in Washington handling the case.

Bromwich joined McCabe for a wide-ranging discussion with reporters Thursday.

The Justice Department inspector general last year referred to prosecutors’ allegations that McCabe had lied during an internal investigation into a news media disclosure. Those allegations prompted McCabe’s March 2018 firing.

McCabe has denied lying and has said his firing was politically motivated.

TRENDING: Trump Responds to Emergency Declaration Lawsuit by Mocking California

Bromwich said McCabe expects to file a lawsuit over his firing soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







White House ends California talks on mileage standards
Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Dominick Argento dead at 91
Poland ruling party allegedly financed politics from charity
Abuse victims: Italian law helps bishops dodge investigation
‘Ugly produce’ trend may have limits, as grocers end tests
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×