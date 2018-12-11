Lawyers for Michael Flynn to make sentencing recommendation

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn are expected to make a sentencing recommendation Tuesday to the judge.

It’ll come a week after the special counsel’s office said Flynn has been so cooperative in the Russia investigation that he doesn’t need to serve any prison time. Flynn’s attorneys are expected to make the same argument.

The decision will ultimately be up to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who will sentence Flynn next week.

Flynn, who served less than a month in the White House, pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about conversations during the Trump transition period with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

