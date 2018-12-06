Lebanese businessman pleads guilty to violating US sanctions

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Lebanese businessman accused of providing millions of dollars to the Hezbollah militant group has pleaded guilty to violating U.S. sanctions.

The Justice Department says Kassim Tajideen appeared in court Thursday in Washington.

The 63-year-old is accused of violating sanctions that barred him from doing business with Americans and U.S. companies because of his support for Hezbollah.

Prosecutors say Tajideen conspired with at least five other unidentified people to conduct over $50 million in transactions with U.S. businesses.

They say Tajideen and the others also conducted transactions that moved about $1 billion through U.S. financial systems.

Tajideen was arrested in Morocco and extradited to the U.S. in March 2017.

Hezbollah has members in Lebanon’s parliament and Cabinet and is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

