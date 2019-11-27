SECTIONS
News
Print

Legal Settlement Means 'Racist' Confederate Statue Will Not Return to UNC Campus

Rally Protesting UNC's Confederate Era Monument "Silent Sam" Held On CampusSara D. Davis / Getty ImagesIn this file photo, a Confederate statue, coined Silent Sam, is guarded by two layers of fence, chain and police prior to its removal from the campus of the University of Chapel Hill on Aug. 22, 2017, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Sara D. Davis / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published November 27, 2019 at 1:04pm
Print

The University of North Carolina announced Wednesday that a torn-down Confederate monument won’t return to campus under a legal agreement that hands over the “Silent Sam” statue to a group of Confederate descendants.

The University of North Carolina System said in a news release that a judge approved a settlement giving possession of the monument to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who will keep the statue outside the 14 counties where there are university system campuses.

Silent Sam stood in a main quad of the system’s flagship Chapel Hill campus for more than a century before it was toppled in 2018 by protesters who called it a racist symbol.

Under the agreement, the university will also create a $2.5 million fund that can be used for expenses related to preserving the monument or potentially building a facility to house it.

The university system said the settlement complies with a North Carolina state law restricting the removal of Confederate monuments.

TRENDING: Fake News Media Said Trump's Golfing When He's Actually in Afghanistan

“The safety and security concerns expressed by students, faculty and staff are genuine, and we believe this consent judgment not only addresses those concerns but does what is best for the university, and the university community in full compliance with North Carolina law,” Jim Holmes, a member of the UNC Board of Governors, said in a statement.

The university system statement said that the settlement, described as a consent judgment, was in response to a lawsuit filed against the university by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

University system spokesmen didn’t immediately respond to emails asking for a copy of the legal settlement.

Do you think this statue should be returned to UNC's campus?

R. Kevin Stone, commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ North Carolina division, issued a statement that the group was pleased to gain ownership of the statue.

“We have been involved in ongoing negotiations and collaboration to achieve this outcome and we believe it is a fair result,” he said.

The group didn’t immediately respond to an email asking about plans for the statue and where it may end up.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Brazil’s President Blames Climate-Change Activist Leonardo DiCaprio for Amazon Fires
World-Famous Singer Placido Domingo Breaks Silence About MeToo Accusations
Several Stabbed, 1 Shot in Possible Terror Attack on London Bridge
Rod Stewart Has Spent 23 Years Building Scale Model Railroad and City in His Attic
Iraqi PM Forced To Resign After Security Forces Shoot 40 Protesters Dead
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×