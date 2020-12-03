Login
Legendary Football Coach, Bold Trump Backer Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to former college football coach Lou Holtz in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Doug Mills / Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to former college football coach Lou Holtz in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Doug Mills / Pool / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published December 3, 2020 at 7:46am
President Donald Trump on Thursday called Lou Holtz “one of the greatest coaches in American history” as he honored the college football Hall of Famer with the nation’s highest civilian award.

Holtz, whose 34-year coaching career included a 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during an Oval Office ceremony.

Holtz led six different programs to bowl games and is an outspoken Trump backer.

“He’s really a life teacher,” Trump said, noting the respect and loyalty Holtz earned from the many players he mentored.

Holtz had a 249-132-7 record over a career that, in addition to Notre Dame, included stops at William & Mary, North Carolina State, the University of Arkansas, the University of Minnesota and the University of South Carolina. He also coached the NFL’s New York Jets in 1976.

Holtz, 83, said that being honored by Trump made the award particularly meaningful.

“I’m even prouder to receive it from President Donald Trump,” Holtz, adding that Trump was the “greatest president in my lifetime.”

A graduate of Kent State, Holtz also served seven years as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves.

The West Virginia native was among the speakers at this year’s Republican National Convention. Trump announced the week after Holtz’s convention remarks that he would honor the retired coach with the medal.

“Wherever Lou went football glory followed,” Trump said at a ceremony that included about 30 people.

Holtz is one of several sports figures Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom during his time in office.

Others include former NFL Hall of Famer and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, Olympic track and field athlete and former Rep. Jim Ryun, golfer Tiger Woods, Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach, pro basketball greats Bob Cousy and Jerry West and baseball legends Babe Ruth and Mariano Rivera.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
