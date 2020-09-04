SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

Legendary Pro-Trump Football Coach To Receive Medal of Freedom

Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesFormer football coach Lou Holtz arrives for a news conference with President Donald Trump at the White House on Sep. 4, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 4, 2020 at 3:37pm
P Share Print

President Donald Trump said Friday he intends to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to longtime football coach Lou Holtz.

Trump made the announcement at the White House as Holtz looked on. He did not announce a date for the ceremony but said it “won’t be in the too distant future.”

The president said he had received letters from football coaches across the country, as well as other people, recommending Holtz, 83, for the honor.

Trump said he’s known Holtz for a “long time” and called him a friend.

“We’ve analyzed it very closely. We’ve looked at all those recommendations. We’ve looked at Lou’s life and his career and what he’s done for charity, and the football is obvious,” Trump said.

TRENDING: DC Police Release Body Cam Footage of Deon Kay Shooting That Has Sparked Protests

“He was a great coach but what he’s done beyond even coaching, so Lou will be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Holtz spent 34 years coaching both college and professional football and is perhaps best known for an 11-season stint as Notre Dame’s head coach.

Holtz ended his career at the University of South Carolina, where he was head coach for six seasons from 1999-2004.

He coached the New York Jets in 1976.

The West Virginia native was among speakers at last week’s Republican National Convention.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







First Responders Give Hero's Sendoff to Slain Officer
Unions Representing Millions of Workers Threaten Strikes To Push BLM Agenda
Arrests Made as Australian Protesters Rally Against Strict Lockdown Measures
Court Shakes Up Election Laws, Allows Thousands of Felons To Vote in Battleground State
Heroic Police Dog Survives Second Stabbing Attack
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×