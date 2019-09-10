SECTIONS
News
Print

Falwell Jr Says His Support of Trump Led to 'Attempted Coup' by Former Liberty Board Members

Jerry Falwell Jr.Steve Helber / AP PhotoIn this Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., poses during an interview in his offices at the school in Lynchburg, Virginia. (Steve Helber / AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published September 10, 2019 at 1:20pm
Print

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he is asking the FBI to investigate what he called a “criminal” smear campaign orchestrated against him by several disgruntled former board members and employees.

Falwell told The Associated Press he has evidence that the group improperly shared emails belonging to the university with reporters in an attempt to discredit him.

He said the “attempted coup” was partially motivated by his ardent backing of President Donald Trump.

Falwell, head of the nation’s most high-profile evangelical college, was among the earliest Christian conservatives to endorse Trump’s campaign.

His allegations come after the publication of a story in Politico Magazine on Monday that alleged Falwell “presides over a culture of self-dealing” at Liberty that has improperly benefited him and his family.

TRENDING: Twitter Erupts After Ilhan Omar Issues Statement on Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

The story cited unnamed sources described as current and former officials or Falwell associates.

“I’m not going to dignify the lies that were reported yesterday with a response, but I am going to the authorities and I am going to civil court,” Falwell said, referring to the reporter as a “little boy.”

He added that Liberty has hired “the meanest lawyer in New York,” whom he declined to identify, to pursue civil cases.

Falwell also declined to identify the people he said were spreading the emails.

Should the FBI investigate these allegations?

Falwell is the son of the late evangelist, Liberty founder and Moral Majority leader the Rev. Jerry Falwell. He has come under increased scrutiny recently over his personal life and business investments, including his involvement in a Miami hostel.

The Hill first reported on Tuesday that Falwell had requested an FBI investigation.

Falwell said he contacted the FBI last week after he learned that reporters were reaching out to Liberty employees about the emails he insists were stolen.

“Liberty owns every single one of those emails. It’s our property. They were working for us when they used our server. And our policies make it clear every email sent on our server is owned by Liberty and if anybody shares it with anybody outside Liberty, it is theft. And so that’s the underlying crime,” Falwell told AP in a phone interview.

An FBI spokeswoman declined comment.

RELATED: Even Democrats Can't Help But Admit Trump Made the Difference in Tight Special Election

Cybercrime expert Nick Akerman said Falwell’s assertion of a criminal conspiracy is “totally insane.” Akerman said the ex-board members and employees can share emails with reporters as long as they had authorized access to them and didn’t hack into someone else’s account.

He said trade secrets are also protected under the law, but Liberty wouldn’t be able to make a case there either.

“I don’t think any law enforcement agency is going to be interested in this one,” said Akerman, a partner at Dorsey & Whitney and former federal prosecutor.

Liberty, based in Lynchburg, Virginia, was founded in 1971 by Falwell’s father with just 154 students.

It now boasts an enrollment of more than 100,000, including those in its massive online education program.

It has become an influential hub of conservative politics, frequented by candidates courting evangelical voters.

Falwell was an early and ardent Trump supporter, which created a rift on campus during the presidential campaign and has sparked controversy since.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump Admin Expands Hunting and Fishing at National Wildlife Refuges
Mississippi Man Gets 11 Years for His Part in Cross Burning
Trump Announces Financial Help for Faith-Based Historically Black Colleges
Falwell Jr Says His Support of Trump Led to 'Attempted Coup' by Former Liberty Board Members
Ex-SC Gov Mark Sanford Becomes Latest Republican To Challenge Trump in Primary
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×