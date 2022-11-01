Parler Share
News
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 13.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 13. (Mariam Zuhaib / AP)

Lindsey Graham Gets Bad News from SCOTUS - Will Have to Testify Before Special Grand Jury

 By The Associated Press  November 1, 2022 at 11:38am
Parler Share

The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state.

The court left no legal impediments in the way of Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17.

But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Graham still could raise objections to some questions.

The South Carolina senator, a top Trump ally, had argued that a provision of the Constitution — the speech and debate clause — shielded him from being forced to testify.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had told the justices that “the delay resulting from a stay would be unavoidably harmful” to the grand jury investigation.

Trending:
'I Know Enough to Smell a Rat': Megyn Kelly Points Out Obvious Issues with Paul Pelosi Attack

Lower courts had rebuffed Graham’s plea for a pause while the legal case plays out.

Tuesday’s order dissolved a temporary hold that Justice Clarence Thomas had placed on the testimony while he and his colleagues weighed the arguments.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Meat-Cleaver Wielding Man Who Attacked Mother-in-Law and Killed Wife Convicted
48 Years Later - 'Lady of the Dunes' Suspected Killer May Also Have Murdered Previous Wife and Stepdaughter
Netanyahu Defeats Opponents and Scandal-Ridden Past to Return as Israel's PM
Youngkin Offers Parents Complaint Tip Line, Shocking Messages Reveal Just How Bad Public Schools Are
Was a Christian Monastery that Predates Islam Just Discovered in the Middle East?
See more...

Conversation