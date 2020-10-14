Login
Lindsey Graham Kicks Off Day 3 of Confirmation Hearing with Big Praise for Barrett

Erin Schaff-Pool / Getty ImagesSupreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Erin Schaff-Pool / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 14, 2020 at 6:02am
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is a signal to young conservative women who oppose abortion that there’s “a seat at the table for them.”

Opening the second day of questioning on Wednesday, the South Carolina Republican told the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals judge she has been “candid to this body about who you are, what you believe.”

He said this is the first time a woman has been nominated to the Supreme Court who is “unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology.”

“This hearing to me is an opportunity to not punch through a glass ceiling, but a reinforced concrete barrier around conservative women,” Graham said.

“You’re going to shatter that barrier. I have never been more proud of a nominee than I am of you.”

While Barrett has repeatedly declined during her confirmation hearings to say how she would rule on abortion, senators have been clear in their questioning that they know she is opposed to it.

Democrats have claimed that the confirmation of the judge could lead to the overturning of the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

Tuesday’s session lasted nearly 12 hours.

Barrett declined to voice an opinion on potential election-related litigation involving President Donald Trump or presidential transition of power.

She also said she didn’t view the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that affirmed the right to abortion as an inviolable “super-precedent” that couldn’t be overturned.

On the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, which comes before the court next month, Barrett said she didn’t recall seeing Trump’s statements that he planned to nominate justices who would repeal the law.

The committee is scheduled to take a preliminary vote on her nomination on Thursday.

The GOP-controlled Senate is expected to confirm her before Election Day.

Barrett would replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, shifting the court’s 5-4 conservative majority to 6-3.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
