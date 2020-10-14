Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is a signal to young conservative women who oppose abortion that there’s “a seat at the table for them.”

Opening the second day of questioning on Wednesday, the South Carolina Republican told the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals judge she has been “candid to this body about who you are, what you believe.”

He said this is the first time a woman has been nominated to the Supreme Court who is “unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology.”

“This hearing to me is an opportunity to not punch through a glass ceiling, but a reinforced concrete barrier around conservative women,” Graham said.

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC: “This hearing to me is an opportunity to not punch through a glass ceiling, but a reinforced concrete barrier around conservative women. You’re going to shatter that barrier. I’ve never been more proud of a nominee than I am of you.” pic.twitter.com/3rJeAYZQiD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2020

TRENDING: Supreme Court Smacks Down Democrats' Attack on Trump

“You’re going to shatter that barrier. I have never been more proud of a nominee than I am of you.”

While Barrett has repeatedly declined during her confirmation hearings to say how she would rule on abortion, senators have been clear in their questioning that they know she is opposed to it.

Sen. Lindsey Graham praises Judge Amy Coney Barrett: “I have never been more proud of a nominee… This is the first time in American history that we’ve nominated a woman who is unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology. And she’s going to the Court.” — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 14, 2020

Democrats have claimed that the confirmation of the judge could lead to the overturning of the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

Tuesday’s session lasted nearly 12 hours.

Barrett declined to voice an opinion on potential election-related litigation involving President Donald Trump or presidential transition of power.

She also said she didn’t view the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that affirmed the right to abortion as an inviolable “super-precedent” that couldn’t be overturned.

RELATED: Twitter Censors House Republicans on Biden Email Story

On the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, which comes before the court next month, Barrett said she didn’t recall seeing Trump’s statements that he planned to nominate justices who would repeal the law.

The committee is scheduled to take a preliminary vote on her nomination on Thursday.

The GOP-controlled Senate is expected to confirm her before Election Day.

Barrett would replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, shifting the court’s 5-4 conservative majority to 6-3.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.