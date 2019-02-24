SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Liverpool back atop Premier League after 0-0 at Man United

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard lays on the pitch after getting injured during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 9:48am
Modified February 24, 2019 at 11:50am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League by drawing 0-0 at Manchester United on Sunday in a lackluster game featuring more injuries than outstanding chances.

United had to make three substitutions in the first 43 minutes alone — Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and substitute Jesse Lingard all hobbled off — while Liverpool also lost striker Roberto Firmino to injury in the first half.

“Everything that could have gone wrong in the first half went wrong,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who also said Marcus Rashford played through an injury sustained in the first half.

Yet in a cagey match in which the teams’ top players failed to perform, United had less possession but ended up creating the best chances. Lingard was denied by Alisson Becker as he attempted to round the goalkeeper toward the end of the first half and Lukaku headed at Alisson moments later.

“We didn’t do well, to be honest,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. “We take that. It is a point gained because we have one more than before, but it doesn’t feel like that.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris’ Father Turns on Her: ‘We Wish To Categorically Dissociate Ourselves from This Travesty’ – Report

“The boys didn’t feel OK. I could see it in their faces. It was strange. I was thinking, ‘What is going on here today?'”

It was the first goalless draw in the league at Old Trafford between England’s two most decorated teams since 1991, which is a year after Liverpool last won the title.

Liverpool is in a strong position to end that agonizing wait for the biggest trophy in English soccer after moving a point above Manchester City with 11 games left.

However, Liverpool has only won three of its last nine games in all competitions — a run that started with the 2-1 loss at City on Jan. 3.

It also might be without Firmino for some time, with the Brazil international leaving Old Trafford on crutches after having rolled his right ankle making a pass.

This was only the second league match in 10 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that United has dropped points. Under the circumstances, it was a good point considering the first-half injuries and the fact that key midfielder Nemanja Matic was ruled out after picking up an injury in training on Friday.

United dropped to fifth place because Arsenal beat Southampton 2-0 on Sunday.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Syracuse coach Boeheim trying to cope with tragic accident
Curtain set to go up on a host-less but drama-filled Oscars
‘Empire’ star Terrence Howard shows support for Smollett
Rutgers’ Stringer taking off the rest of regular season
EU, Arab leaders vow to boost security, migration ties
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×