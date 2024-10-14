Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was carted off the field with a serious injury to his left tibia on a sack of Dallas’ Dak Prescott.

Hutchinson underwent immediate surgery for a broken tibia at a Dallas hospital, Lions coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday’s 47-9 win over the Cowboys.

Hutchinson’s leg snapped above the ankle when it collided with the left leg of teammate Alim McNeill as Hutchinson was pulling Prescott down in the third quarter.

WARNING: The following video contains images that may be disturbing for some readers.

Aidan Hutchinson – Look away if squeamish.

Concern for left Tibia/Fibula fracture after impact with his teammates shin. Often see these in MMA with the shin block during leg kicks. Brutal injury.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/i493KtvET6 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 13, 2024

“I haven’t seen it myself, so I couldn’t really tell,” McNeill said. “I didn’t know if it was him or not, but I did feel somebody like leg-whip me, and then I see Hutch down. That’s wild to see. I hate that for him.”

The Lions were leading 34-6 at the time of the injury to Hutchinson, who entered the game as the NFL leader in sacks with 6 1/2.

There was a delay of about 10 minutes as medical personnel tended to Hutchinson while players from both teams made a large circle around the second overall pick in the 2022 draft.

After Hutchinson was loaded onto a cart with a cast on his leg, teammates and Dallas players reached over to pat the 24-year-old. Hutchinson had the third Detroit sack of the game. McNeill had the first two.

“That’s hard for everybody when you’re standing there and that’s one of yours and something like that happens,” Campbell said. “If you dwell on that too much and you start playing a little timid, that’s when you get hurt. So guys snapped right back in, and they lived in the moment where we’re on.”

Prescott, who landed on top of Hutchinson’s left leg after the injury occurred, sustained a similar injury to his right leg on the same field in Week 5 in 2020, ending his season.

Dallas’ star quarterback was among the players who tried to offer Hutchinson words of encouragement as he was taken off the field.

“It’s just something that I felt in the moment,” Prescott said. “I’ll probably get his number from one of the Michigan guys in the locker room and reach out again. … When you’re in that, it’s blurry. So I don’t even know if he heard them. Don’t care if he heard them. I understand where he was.”

