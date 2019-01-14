Loretta Lynn plans 87th birthday all-star tribute concert

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music queen Loretta Lynn has big plans for her 87th birthday this April in the form of an all-star tribute concert featuring Jack White, Garth Brooks, George Strait and many more.

The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer on Monday announced details of the April 1 show in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena.

She released her album “Wouldn’t It Be Great” last year, but hasn’t been performing publicly since she had a stroke in 2017 and missed being honored at the CMT Artists of the Year show last October due to an illness.

Other artists scheduled to perform are Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark, Darius Rucker and the Pistol Annies.

