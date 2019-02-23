SECTIONS
Macron visits French farm fair amid rural anger, decline

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 1:06am
Modified February 23, 2019 at 1:10am
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is visiting France’s biggest agriculture fair amid nationwide anger at government policies seen as favoring urban elites and neglecting the heartland.

Macron is trying to tackle the concerns head-on by spending all day Saturday at the Salon d’Agriculture in Paris, where farmers showcase their livestock, food and wines. He will give a speech on upcoming changes to European agricultural policy and then meet with dairy farmers, pork producers, vintners and others.

Many French farmers want more government help to face growing foreign competition.

Security is tight for Macron’s visit Saturday, which comes as yellow vest protesters plan anti-government protests around Paris and other cities for a 15th straight weekend. Macron was booed at last year’s farm fair over plans to ban a popular pesticide and trade deals.

