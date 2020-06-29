SECTIONS
News
Print

Major Pro-Life Bill Signed Into Law, Receiving Immediate Challenge from Planned Parenthood

This June 18, 2020, file photo shows Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaking during a news conference at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.Charlie Neibergall / APThis June 18, 2020, file photo shows Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaking during a news conference at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published June 29, 2020 at 4:53pm
Print

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed into law a bill that requires women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion, trying again to institute a restriction similar to one struck down two years ago by the Iowa Supreme Court.

Reynolds signed the measure into law just after lawyers representing Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the state wrapped up arguments before a state court judge.

The court must now decide whether to halt immediately enforcement of the new law, which is set to take effect Wednesday.

“I am proud to stand up for the sanctity of every human life,” the Republican governor said in a statement. “I applaud the Iowa lawmakers who had the courage to stand strong and take action to protect the unborn child.”

Planned Parenthood claims in a lawsuit filed last week that the bill is unconstitutional in the way it was passed in the middle of the night without public debate.

TRENDING: Fox News Fires Veteran Anchor After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

The group argues that the bill also violates the due process and equal protection rights of women seeking an abortion, much like a 72-hour waiting period law the Iowa Supreme Court struck down in 2018.

“The situation feels like Groundhog Day because we were here only three years ago seeking the same emergency relief and litigating a mandatory delay law that was indistinguishable from this one,” said Alice Clapman, lawyer for Planned Parenthood.

The court in that ruling found not only that the waiting period law violated the constitutional rights of women, but that the Iowa Constitution guarantees women the right to control their own bodies, which includes seeking an abortion.

Planned Parenthood is asking Judge Mitchell Turner to issue an injunction preventing the newly signed law from being enforced until a trial can be held to determine whether it’s constitutional.

Do you think the courts will uphold this law?

Turner pushed the state’s lawyers to explain how Iowans’ due process rights were met considering the Iowa House amended an unrelated law at 11 p.m. on a Saturday night, and the Iowa Senate than gave final passage at 5 a.m. Sunday.

“Isn’t the hallmark of due process the notion that people require notice and that the citizenry has a right to know what their legislatures are voting on? How does this not fly in the face of due process?” Turner asked.

Thomas Ogden, an assistant attorney general, said there’s nothing wrong with hurriedly passing legislation overnight.

“The court’s role is not to police the legislative process,” Ogden said. “That is a role that is left solely with the people of Iowa.”

The new measure requires a woman to wait 24 hours after an initial appointment for an abortion before the procedure can be initiated.

RELATED: Planned Parenthood Under the Microscope Again as Activist Releases New Video

Clapman said that may force some women to wait months to get a second appointment and incur additional costs.

The bill signing and court case came on a day that a divided U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







After GOP Gov Appeals, Fed Court Halts Ruling Allowing FL Felons To Vote
Trump Promises New and Improved Phase of Federal Assistance
'My Officers Aren't Sacrificial Lambs': Police Chief Defends Force from Leftist Mob
San Francisco Police Chief: Public Mug Shots Perpetuate Racial Stereotypes
Trump Vows To Go to Major Lengths To Block Military Base Name Changes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×