Malaysia says Goldman Sachs must pay, apology not enough

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PUTRAYAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Friday that an apology by Goldman Sachs for its role in the alleged multibillion-dollar ransacking of state investment fund 1MDB was insufficient and that it must pay $7.5 billion as compensation.

Goldman CEO David Solomon apologized Wednesday to the Malaysian people for its former banker Tim Leissner’s role in arranging bond sales for 1MDB. Those sales provided a means for associates of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to allegedly steal billions over several years from the fund.

Solomon has said the investment bank conducted due diligence but was misled by Leissner and former Malaysian government officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.