Share
News
Police officers stand guard near the Israeli Embassy in Kensington, London, on May 11, 2021.
Police officers stand guard near the Israeli Embassy in Kensington, London, on May 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis - AFP / Getty Images)

Man Attempts to Break Into Israeli Embassy in London, Charged with 'Terrorist Acts'

 By The Associated Press  April 30, 2025 at 4:09am
Share

London’s police force charged a man Wednesday with a terror offense after he was detained trying to enter the grounds of the Israeli Embassy while in possession of what appeared to be a knife.

Abdullah Sabah Albadri, 33, has been charged with preparing “terrorist acts” and of two counts of possession of a pointed or bladed article, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The incident took place on Monday shortly before 6 p.m. when officers from the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command became aware of a man attempting to gain unauthorized access to the embassy’s grounds in Kensington in west London, police said.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Counter Terrorism Command, said that inquiries so far indicated that no one else was involved and that there was no wider threat to the public.

“Although the man has now been charged, we continue with our investigation and would urge the public not to speculate further at this time,” he added.

Albadri is due to appear in court later Wednesday.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




SCOTUS Hears Arguments Over First Publicly Funded Catholic Charter School
Man Attempts to Break Into Israeli Embassy in London, Charged with 'Terrorist Acts'
Watch: MLB Game Ends with Wild Walk-Off 'Little League Homer'
Federal Judge in West Texas Stops Immigrant Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act
Parents Fight Back Against Public School's LGBT Agenda at Supreme Court
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation