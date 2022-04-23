Share
News
a U.S. flag flying outside the Supreme Court building
a flag flies outside the Supreme Court building (AP file photo)

Suspect Found Dead After 'Sniper-Type' Attack Rattles Washington DC

 By The Associated Press  April 23, 2022 at 10:08am
Share

At least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot when a gunman unleashed a flurry of bullets in the nation’s capital, leading to lockdowns at several schools Friday.

The injured were expected to recover and the suspect was found dead hours later.

Police did not release the suspect’s name, pending notification to his family, after finding the suspect dead inside an apartment at the scene as Metropolitan Police Department officers conducted door-to-door searches of buildings in the area.

Authorities had said earlier that they were seeking a 23-year-old Virginia man as a person of interest.

The man had been “linked to social media postings” that emerged as part of the investigation, Assistant Metropolitan Police Chief Stuart Emerman said.

Trending:
Leaked Photos of Lawmaker in 'Drag' Going Viral: Report

Police believe the man erected a “sniper-type setup” with a tripod and rifle in his apartment and began firing indiscriminately at people walking below, Chief Robert Contee said.

The shooting was recorded and posted online on 4chan, an online message board.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said Saturday they had identified a residence tied to the suspected shooter and assisted District of Columbia officers in executing a search warrant.

A Fairfax spokesman, 2nd Lt. Ian Yost, said his information indicated authorities did not find any family members there.

Do you expect to hear calls for more gun control from the left after this incident?

Separately on Friday, emergency medical crews were called to the Supreme Court around 6:30 p.m. after a man set himself on fire outside the building.

Police said Saturday that the man, Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, Colorado, had died.

The four shooting victims — a 54-year-old man who is a retired police officer, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her mid-60s who was grazed by a bullet, and a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the arm — were all expected to recover, police said.

For hours, authorities had warned residents to stay inside their homes while they searched for the shooter.

The gunfire broke out shortly before 3:30 p.m. near the corner of Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington, just as parents were picking up their children from the Edmund Burke School, a private college preparatory school.

Related:
Top Intel Official Who Led Afghanistan Crisis Team Had 'Inappropriate Relationship' and Misused Email, Investigation Finds

The University of the District of Columbia went into lockdown, telling students and staff to shelter and stay in place.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
Suspect Found Dead After 'Sniper-Type' Attack Rattles Washington DC
Orthodox Christians Furious as Israel Places Restrictions on Traditional Site of Jesus' Death and Resurrection
Philadelphia Abruptly Reverses Course on Newly Instated Mask Mandate After Citizens and Business Refuse to Comply
Airlines Want Most Passengers Who Were Banned for Refusing to Wear Masks to Come Back
See more...

Conversation