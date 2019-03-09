Mariners’ Seager to see hand specialist after rolling wrist

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager will see a hand specialist after rolling his left wrist during a spring training game.

Seager was pulled Friday night after jamming his glove into the ground diving for a hard grounder by the Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez. Seager removed his mitt and favored his wrist and hand while Baez ran out a double. He left the game after one more batter.

Seager said postgame he was fine, and the Mariners the former All-Star and Gold Glove winner didn’t seek medical treatment Friday night. That changed Saturday, when Seager was sent for X-rays and had the hand heavily wrapped. The X-rays were negative.

It’s unclear if the injury will risk Seager’s status for Seattle’s season-opening series in Japan. The Mariners will fly to Japan on Thursday before opening the season with two games against Oakland on March 20-21 at the Tokyo Dome.

The 31-year-old Seager has hit at least 20 home runs in seven straight seasons.

