SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Mariners’ Seager to see hand specialist after rolling wrist

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 1:55pm
Modified March 9, 2019 at 2:04pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager will see a hand specialist after rolling his left wrist during a spring training game.

Seager was pulled Friday night after jamming his glove into the ground diving for a hard grounder by the Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez. Seager removed his mitt and favored his wrist and hand while Baez ran out a double. He left the game after one more batter.

Seager said postgame he was fine, and the Mariners the former All-Star and Gold Glove winner didn’t seek medical treatment Friday night. That changed Saturday, when Seager was sent for X-rays and had the hand heavily wrapped. The X-rays were negative.

It’s unclear if the injury will risk Seager’s status for Seattle’s season-opening series in Japan. The Mariners will fly to Japan on Thursday before opening the season with two games against Oakland on March 20-21 at the Tokyo Dome.

The 31-year-old Seager has hit at least 20 home runs in seven straight seasons.

TRENDING: ACLU Sides with Trump, McConnell Over First Major Legislation of Democratic Congress

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







O’Rourke documentary provides no hints on possible 2020 run
Showtime cancels ‘SMILF’ after reports of on-set misconduct
No. 1 Baylor women rout Texas Tech 100-61 in Big 12 quarters
No. 2 UConn, without Samuelson, beats East Carolina 92-65
No. 8 Texas Tech beats Iowa State 80-73, clinches Big 12
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×