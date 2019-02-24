SECTIONS
Marlins rookie Victor Victor Mesa appears to hurt hamstring

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 1:38pm
Modified February 24, 2019 at 3:01pm
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins outfield prospect Victor Victor Mesa strained his right hamstring Sunday in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mesa pulled up and grabbed his hamstring after beating out a groundball and avoiding a double play in the sixth inning. He was removed from the game.

Mesa was to return to the Marlins’ camp in Jupiter on Sunday rather than accompany the team to Port Charlotte for a game Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I was running very fast to break the double play and I felt pressure in my leg,” Mesa said through a translator. “Obviously, there was a small amount of pain, but I felt more pressure than pain in the muscle and hopefully I’ll be back very soon.”

The Marlins signed the Cuban native to a $5.25 million bonus last October. The 22-year-old Mesa had not played in a game in nearly two years following his defection from Cuba.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

