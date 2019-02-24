Marlins rookie Victor Victor Mesa appears to hurt hamstring

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins outfield prospect Victor Victor Mesa strained his right hamstring Sunday in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mesa pulled up and grabbed his hamstring after beating out a groundball and avoiding a double play in the sixth inning. He was removed from the game.

Mesa was to return to the Marlins’ camp in Jupiter on Sunday rather than accompany the team to Port Charlotte for a game Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I was running very fast to break the double play and I felt pressure in my leg,” Mesa said through a translator. “Obviously, there was a small amount of pain, but I felt more pressure than pain in the muscle and hopefully I’ll be back very soon.”

The Marlins signed the Cuban native to a $5.25 million bonus last October. The 22-year-old Mesa had not played in a game in nearly two years following his defection from Cuba.

