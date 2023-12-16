Share
'Jeopardy!' Host Announces Surprise Departure: 'I Will No Longer Be Hosting'

 By The Associated Press  December 15, 2023 at 6:41pm
Mayim Bialik won’t be giving answers as a host of “Jeopardy!” anymore.

“The Big Bang Theory” actor posted news of her departure on Instagram on Friday.

 

“Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” Bialik wrote. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family.”

Former show champion Ken Jennings has been hosting season 40 of the syndicated show by himself.

Sony Pictures Television in a statement noted Bialik was the one who announced her departure.

“We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!” Sony said. “We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

Bialik and Jennings had split hosting duties on “Jeopardy!,” but Bialik was the solo host for season 1 of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” In May, Bialik declared her support for the Hollywood writers’ strike and declined to appear on the game show.

Bialik’s announcement also comes just weeks after she excoriated “progressive feminists” for ignoring the atrocities committed against women by Hamas:

WARNING: The following post contains graphic descriptions that the reader may find disturbing

“There has been an abhorrent and conspicuous absence of women’s organizations around the world unequivocally condemning the systematic rape and torture of women on October 7 by Hamas,” Bialik posted on Nov. 26, the first Sunday after Thanksgiving.

She added: “Progressive feminists of the world: where are you?”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
