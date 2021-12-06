NY Announces Most Extreme Vaccine Mandate in US: Forced Unemployment for All Unvaccinated People

New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers under new rules announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The vaccine mandate for private businesses will take effect Dec. 27 and is aimed at preventing a spike in COVID-19 infections during the holiday season and the colder months, the Democratic mayor said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said. “All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of Dec. 27.”

Many observers spoke out against the vaccine mandate, which would force residents to be vaccinated in order to be employed.

Vaccinations are already required for hospital and nursing home workers and city employees including teachers, police officers and firefighters.

A vaccination mandate for employees of private and religious schools was announced last week.

The city was moving to impose the mandate on private sector businesses even as federal courts have blocked an attempt by President Joe Biden to do the same nationally for larger companies.

De Blasio said he expects the new mandate to survive any legal challenges.

A representative of the mayor said the private sector mandate will apply to about 184,000 businesses.

Democrat Eric Adams, who will replace de Blasio as mayor at the end of the month when his term ends, reportedly has not committed to keeping the new mandate in place.

Eric Adams is not off the bat committing to continuing this once he’s mayor. Adams “will evaluate this mandate and other COVID strategies when he is in office and make determinations based on science, efficacy and the advice of health professionals,” per spokesman Evan Thies. https://t.co/2tpaMNpgwx — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) December 6, 2021

Current New York City COVID-19 rules also include at least one vaccine dose for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment venues and fitness centers.

Under new mandates for indoor dining, entertainment and gyms, two shots will be required for people over 12. One shot will be required for children ages 5 to 11, who are not covered by the current mandate, de Blasio said.

De Blasio, who has indicated he might seek the Democratic nomination for governor of New York next year, has sought to portray himself as a national leader in the fight against COVID-19.

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor, called the newly announced vaccine requirement a “job killing, small business-suppressing mandate.”

Worst Mayor in America is the dangerous combo of far-left, on the way out the door, “de Blasio always knows best” attitude, anti-business, one-dimensional, unaccountable, and not bright. Also, no way this is legal! https://t.co/BARaTeO98P — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) December 6, 2021

“When you dangerously combine a far-left, lame duck politician, who is anti-business, one-dimensional, unaccountable, not bright and has a perpetual ‘I always know best’ attitude,’ you get Bill de Blasio, the Worst Mayor in America,” Zeldin said in a statement.

