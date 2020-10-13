Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

McConnell Announces Senate's First Order of Business: Another Vote on Dem-Filibustered COVID Aid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a debate with Democratic challenger Amy McGrath in Lexington, Kentucky, on Oct. 12, 2020.Michael Clubb / The Kentucky Kernel via AP / PoolSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a debate with Democratic challenger Amy McGrath in Lexington, Kentucky, on Oct. 12, 2020. (Michael Clubb / The Kentucky Kernel via AP / Pool)

By The Associated Press
Published October 13, 2020 at 8:30am
P Share Print

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he’s scheduling a procedural vote on a GOP coronavirus relief bill next week, saying aid to hard-hit businesses shouldn’t be held up by gridlock involving other aid proposals.

The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns next Monday will be a procedural vote on an aid bill.

Democrats filibustered a GOP-drafted aid bill last month and recent talks on a larger deal between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fell apart this past weekend.

“Democrats have spent months blocking policies they do not even oppose. They say anything short of their multi-trillion-dollar wish list, jammed with non-COVID-related demands, is ‘piecemeal’ and not worth doing,” McConnell said in a statement.

“And she has worked hard to ensure that nothing is what American families get.”

TRENDING: ATF Reversal Immediately Puts Millions of Gun Owners in Danger of Prison Time

McConnell’s announcement came as President Donald Trump continues to push for stimulus to bolster an economy ravaged by lockdowns.

Under Senate rules, McConnell can call for a re-vote on the September legislation. McConnell could also modify the GOP bill.

For her part, Pelosi issued a statement again criticizing Trump. She defended her position on a Tuesday conference call with fellow Democrats.

“A fly on the wall or wherever else it might land in the Oval Office tells me that the President only wants his name on a check to go out before Election Day and for the market to go up,” Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues.

Do you think the relief bill will pass the Senate?

Talks on the latest potential round of coronavirus relief began in July, collapsed in August and were revived last month.

Last week Trump put an end to negotiations with Pelosi, only to revive them heading into the weekend.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump Admin Brings Home Americans Held Captive by Iran-Backed Militants
22 Killed in Day of Attacks by Islamist Rebels in War-Torn African Nation
McCloskey Lawyer Describes Trump's Support as Couple Pleads Not Guilty
Judge Shuts Down Dem Governor's Lockdown Order Pummeling Businesses
Trump To Counter Biden's Thursday Town Hall with One of His Own After Negative Test
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×