Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he’s scheduling a procedural vote on a GOP coronavirus relief bill next week, saying aid to hard-hit businesses shouldn’t be held up by gridlock involving other aid proposals.

The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns next Monday will be a procedural vote on an aid bill.

Democrats filibustered a GOP-drafted aid bill last month and recent talks on a larger deal between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fell apart this past weekend.

“Democrats have spent months blocking policies they do not even oppose. They say anything short of their multi-trillion-dollar wish list, jammed with non-COVID-related demands, is ‘piecemeal’ and not worth doing,” McConnell said in a statement.

“And she has worked hard to ensure that nothing is what American families get.”

McConnell’s announcement came as President Donald Trump continues to push for stimulus to bolster an economy ravaged by lockdowns.

Under Senate rules, McConnell can call for a re-vote on the September legislation. McConnell could also modify the GOP bill.

For her part, Pelosi issued a statement again criticizing Trump. She defended her position on a Tuesday conference call with fellow Democrats.

“A fly on the wall or wherever else it might land in the Oval Office tells me that the President only wants his name on a check to go out before Election Day and for the market to go up,” Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues.

Talks on the latest potential round of coronavirus relief began in July, collapsed in August and were revived last month.

Last week Trump put an end to negotiations with Pelosi, only to revive them heading into the weekend.

