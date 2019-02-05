McMahon shoots No. 16 Cardinals past No. 11 Hokies, 72-64

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ryan McMahon scored 12 points in a span of 83 seconds in the second half and No. 16 Louisville used a 14-3 run to pull away and beat No. 11 Virginia Tech 72-64 on Monday night.

It is the Cardinals’ 15th consecutive victory against the Hokies.

McMahon had scored just three points when he made three free throws with 11:53 to play. He then added three 3-pointers, the last with 10:30 left after a 3 by Ty Outlaw for the Hokies, to bolster the Cardinals (17-6, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

McMahon finished with 17 points, and Jordan Nwora and Dwayne Sutton each scored 15 for the Cardinals.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 21 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker 17 for the Hokies (18-4, 7-3), who lost for the first time in 12 home games. Virginia Tech has not beaten its old Metro Conference rival since Feb. 13, 1991.

The Hokies were coming off a record-setting game in which they allowed just nine field goals and 24 points in a 47-24 victory against then-No. 23 North Carolina State, but McMahon accounted for half that total with his blistering second-half display.

Virginia Tech played without second-leading scorer Justin Robinson (14.4 ppg, left foot) and reserve forward P.J. Horne (undisclosed).

DIFFERENT LOOK

The Cardinals reached 24 points on McMahon’s 3-pointer 7:18 before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: With both teams playing their second game in three days, and the Hokies down to just six regulars, the Cardinals seemed to pay special attention to attacking to the offensive glass, but grabbed only four of those to three for Virginia Tech in the first half. Each team scored two points off those chances. Louisville grabbed offensive boards to five for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech: Coach Buzz Williams used backup point guard Wabissa Bede and fellow guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Ahmed Hill for 40 minutes each in Saturday afternoon’s victory in Raleigh, North Carolina, and their fatigue showed, especially after halftime. Besides McMahon, the Cardinals finished allowed McMahon to get loose for three long 3s in a span of one minute as a 44-38 Louisville expanded quickly to 55-41 with 9:03 left. The Hokies committed 10 of their 13 turnovers after halftime.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals plays their third consecutive ranked team as they visit No. 22 Florida State on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies head south to face Clemson on Saturday.

