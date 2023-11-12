Share
Megan Rapinoe Hit with Disaster in Last Match, Ends Career by Hobbling Off Field

 By The Associated Press  November 11, 2023 at 7:08pm
Megan Rapinoe of the OL Reign suffered a non-contact injury to her right leg early in the NWSL championship match Saturday night and needed assistance as she hobbled off the field in the last match of her storied career.

Rapinoe broke toward Maitane Lopez of Gotham FC, who was dribbling outside the penalty area, and suddenly went down.

After staying on the ground for a few minutes, Rapinoe needed help from two trainers for the long walk along one end line and then down the sideline back to the Reign’s bench at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium.

Ali Krieger of Gotham FC, who like Rapinoe is retiring at the end of the match, ran over and hugged her former teammate from the U.S. Women’s National Team.

There was no immediate word about the severity of Rapinoe’s injury.

The match had been billed as a showdown between Rapinoe and Krieger, neither of whom has ever won a NWSL title.

Rapinoe was seen after the game in a walking boot.

The field at Snapdragon appeared in better shape that it was on Sunday night, when the Reign beat the San Diego Wave to advance, but there were still some areas that appeared torn up.

The Reign-Wave match was played 24 hours after a home San Diego State football game.

Conversation