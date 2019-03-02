SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Memorial stone for former synagogue vandalized in France

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 9:11am
Modified March 2, 2019 at 9:16am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARIS (AP) — French police are investigating after a memorial stone marking the site of a former synagogue destroyed by the Nazis was vandalized in the eastern city of Strasbourg.

The prefecture of the Bas-Rhin region said in a statement the heavy memorial stone was discovered moved from its base Saturday morning.

Strasbourg mayor Roland Ries denounced “a new anti-Semitic act.”

“Anti-Semitism undermines the values of the Republic”, the prefecture said.

The monument commemorates a synagogue built in 1898 that was set on fire and razed to the ground by the Nazis in 1940.

TRENDING: Brothers Involved in Jussie Smollett Situation Release Public Statement: ‘Tremendous Regret’

The incident comes amid an uptick in anti-Semitic acts in France in recent months. Last month, about 80 gravestones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Jewish cemetery close to Strasbourg.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Former Yazidi captives of IS reunite with families in Iraq
Memorial stone for former synagogue vandalized in France
Tens of thousands march in anti-racism rally in Milan
Oakland strike highlights housing struggles for teachers
Infantino: Male players can learn from better behaved women
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×