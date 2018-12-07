Merkel’s party chooses successor to longtime German leader

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is meeting to elect a new leader who could help shape Germany’s political direction for the next generation.

A close ally of Merkel’s and a one-time rival are considered favorites for the job to lead the center-right Christian Democratic Union.

Merkel announced in October she would give up the reins in her party, though she plans to serve her current term as chancellor.

Three high-profile contenders have toured Germany to drum up support.

Friday’s vote pits CDU general secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a Merkel ally, against Friedrich Merz, a former leader of the party’s parliamentary group who stands for a more conservative approach and has been away from front-line politics for a decade.

TRENDING: George W Bush Offers Lighthearted Gesture to Michelle Obama at His Father’s Funeral

Health Minister Jens Spahn, another Merkel critic, is considered the outsider.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.