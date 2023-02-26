Parler Share
President Andrés Manuel López Obrado of Mexico attends the welcoming ceremony for Ecaudor's President Guillermo Lasso at the National Palace in Mexico City on Nov. 24, 2022.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrado of Mexico attends the welcoming ceremony for Ecaudor's President Guillermo Lasso at the National Palace in Mexico City on Nov. 24, 2022. (Marco Ugarte / AP)

Mexican President Posts Photo He Claims Shows a Mythological Creature, Appears to Believe Picture Is Totally Real

 By The Associated Press  February 25, 2023 at 5:20pm
Mexico’s president posted a photo on his social media accounts Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not seem to be joking when he posted the photo of an “Aluxe,” a mischievous woodland spirit in Mayan folklore.

López Obrador wrote the photo “was taken three days ago by an engineer, it appears to be an aluxe,” adding “everything is mystical.”

The nighttime photo shows a tree with a branch forming what looks like a halo of hair and what appears to be glowing eyes.

López Obrador has long expressed reverence for indigenous cultures and beliefs. Engineers and workers are in the Yucatan peninsula, constructing a tourist train.

According to traditional Mayan belief, “Aluxes” are small, mischievous creatures that inhabit forests and fields and are prone to playing tricks on people, like hiding things. Some people leave small offerings to appease them.

The ancient Mayan civilization reached its height from 300 A.D. to 900 A.D. on the Yucatan peninsula and in adjacent parts of Central America, but the Mayas’ descendants continue to live on the peninsula.

Many continue speaking the Mayan language and wearing traditional clothing, while also conserving traditional foods, crops, religion and medicine practices, despite the conquest of the region by the Spanish between 1527 and 1546.

