More Middle East Peace: Trump Brokers Yet Another Deal

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2020. Trump announced a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2020. Trump announced a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 11, 2020 at 10:04am
Bahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his administration to improve Israel’s standing in the Middle East and the world.

Trump announced the agreement on Friday, following a three-way phone call he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The three leaders also issued a brief joint statement, attesting to the deal.

The announcement comes less than a week before Trump hosts a White House ceremony to mark the establishment of full relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Bahrain’s foreign minister will attend the event.

Trump last week brokered a deal between Serbia and Kosovo in which the countries agreed to move their Israeli embassies to Jerusalem. Kosovo became the first majority-Muslim country to do so.

Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday for his diplomatic work in the Middle East.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







